By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 17:31

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 felt on the Costa del Sol. Image: National Geographic Institute (IGN)

On Tuesday, October 4, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale with its epicentre in Alboran Sur, near the autonomous city of Melilla.

The tremor could be felt in Malaga city, Fuengirola, Torremolinos, Velez-Malaga, Rincon de la Victoria, Torrox and Nerja, as well as in the autonomous city of Melilla.

According to IGN data, the earthquake occurred at 5:39.PM in Alboran Sur, at a depth of eleven kilometres, and was felt in several municipalities along the coast of Malaga with intensities 2 and 3.

The Emergencias 112 Andalucía service received two calls from individuals who felt the earthquake from the capital. However, the coordination centre advised that no personal or material damage had been reported.

Of the chain of nearby earthquakes that began on September 26, this was the one with the greatest magnitude.

