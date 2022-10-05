By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 14:59

Famous faces spotted being filmed in a new season of The Crown. Image: ArtMediaWorxShutterstock.com

Australian actress, Elizabeth Debicki, looked the image of Princess Diana as she filmed new scenes for Netflix hit The Crown on set in Palma De Mallorca, Spain

The filming of Season 6 of The Crown began in Mallorca in the middle of September and scores of locals were recruited as extras, the Daily Mail confirmed on Tuesday, October 4.

The production of the eagerly awaited series was halted in Barcelona earlier in September following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II but it has now restarted.

Filming on the island is expected to last until the middle of October with many key scenes being shot locally.

The sixth and final chapter of The Crown will continue to focus on the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II and it will feature the same main cast as in season 5, along with a few new additions including Kate Middleton who will appear during her early romance with Prince William.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed the release date for The Crown season 6, but judging by previous seasons’ release dates, including season 5, it is predicted it will land on Netflix in November 2023.

