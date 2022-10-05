BREAKING: Lionel Messi reportedly set to resign for Barcelona in HUGE 2023 transfer Close
Trending:

WATCH: Greenpeace activists interrupt UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ speech at CPC22

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 October 2022 • 12:52

WATCH: Greenpeace activists interrupt UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' speech at CPC22. Image: Greenpeace/Twitter

GREENPEACE activists interrupted UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ speech at the Conservative Party Conference (CPC22) to “denounce the prime minister ‘shredding’ her party’s 2019 manifesto promises.”

According to Greenpeace, the activists interrupted Liz Truss’ speech at the CPC22 because the “PM is U-turning on fracking, strong climate action, and world-leading environmental protections.”

The group asked the question on Twitter “Who voted for this?”

One person wrote: “Bravo Greenpeace – one new direct debit achieved immediately 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

Another said: “Well done Greenpeace! Said what we all want to say! Thank you 🙏”

“Finally, something that actually makes sense at the #ToryConference Thank you @GreenpeaceUK” said another person.

While another person wrote: “Proud of my colleagues for asking the question the PM keeps refusing to answer. Not just about fracking, but also on nature protections, welfare and tax.”

The news comes after Liz Truss’ Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a U-turn on the 45p tax.

On Monday, October 3, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the plan to cut the top rate of income tax had been withdrawn.

Mr Kwarteng said in a statement: “From supporting British business to lowering the tax burden for the lowest paid, our Growth Plan sets out a new approach to build a more prosperous economy.

“However, it is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.

“As a result, I’m announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. 

“We get it, and we have listened. This will allow us to focus on delivering the major parts of our growth package.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading