By Matthew Roscoe • 05 October 2022 • 12:52

WATCH: Greenpeace activists interrupt UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' speech at CPC22. Image: Greenpeace/Twitter

GREENPEACE activists interrupted UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ speech at the Conservative Party Conference (CPC22) to “denounce the prime minister ‘shredding’ her party’s 2019 manifesto promises.”

According to Greenpeace, the activists interrupted Liz Truss’ speech at the CPC22 because the “PM is U-turning on fracking, strong climate action, and world-leading environmental protections.”

The group asked the question on Twitter “Who voted for this?”

BREAKING 🚨

Greenpeace activists have interrupted @TrussLiz speech at #CPC22 to denounce the prime minister 'shredding' her party’s 2019 manifesto promises. The PM is U-turning on fracking, strong climate action, and world-leading environmental protections. Who voted for this? pic.twitter.com/f2SSn7hBu3 — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) October 5, 2022

One person wrote: “Bravo Greenpeace – one new direct debit achieved immediately 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

Thank you! Great to have your support 💚 — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) October 5, 2022

Another said: “Well done Greenpeace! Said what we all want to say! Thank you 🙏”

Well done Greenpeace! Said what we all want to say! Thank you 🙏 — Robert Hardy (@robert_p_hardy) October 5, 2022

“Finally, something that actually makes sense at the #ToryConference Thank you @GreenpeaceUK” said another person.

Finally, something that actually makes sense at the #ToryConference Thank you @GreenpeaceUK https://t.co/aSHTwIThEW — Working Progress (@working_prog) October 5, 2022

While another person wrote: “Proud of my colleagues for asking the question the PM keeps refusing to answer. Not just about fracking, but also on nature protections, welfare and tax.”

Proud of my colleagues for asking the question the PM keeps refusing to answer. Not just about fracking, but also on nature protections, welfare and tax. Also. For bringing another banner. https://t.co/7opg9xJOa0 — Damian Kahya (@damiankahya) October 5, 2022

The news comes after Liz Truss’ Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a U-turn on the 45p tax.

On Monday, October 3, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the plan to cut the top rate of income tax had been withdrawn.