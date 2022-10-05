By Matthew Roscoe • 05 October 2022 • 12:52
WATCH: Greenpeace activists interrupt UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' speech at CPC22. Image: Greenpeace/Twitter
According to Greenpeace, the activists interrupted Liz Truss’ speech at the CPC22 because the “PM is U-turning on fracking, strong climate action, and world-leading environmental protections.”
The group asked the question on Twitter “Who voted for this?”
BREAKING 🚨Greenpeace activists have interrupted @TrussLiz speech at #CPC22 to denounce the prime minister 'shredding' her party’s 2019 manifesto promises.
The PM is U-turning on fracking, strong climate action, and world-leading environmental protections.
Who voted for this? pic.twitter.com/f2SSn7hBu3
— Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) October 5, 2022
One person wrote: “Bravo Greenpeace – one new direct debit achieved immediately 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”
Thank you! Great to have your support 💚
— Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) October 5, 2022
Another said: “Well done Greenpeace! Said what we all want to say! Thank you 🙏”
“Finally, something that actually makes sense at the #ToryConference Thank you @GreenpeaceUK” said another person.
While another person wrote: “Proud of my colleagues for asking the question the PM keeps refusing to answer. Not just about fracking, but also on nature protections, welfare and tax.”
The news comes after Liz Truss’ Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a U-turn on the 45p tax.
On Monday, October 3, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the plan to cut the top rate of income tax had been withdrawn.
Mr Kwarteng said in a statement: “From supporting British business to lowering the tax burden for the lowest paid, our Growth Plan sets out a new approach to build a more prosperous economy.
“However, it is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.
“As a result, I’m announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate.
“We get it, and we have listened. This will allow us to focus on delivering the major parts of our growth package.”
