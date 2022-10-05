By Matthew Roscoe • 05 October 2022 • 14:35

International Boxing Association (IBA) makes major announcement concerning Russia and Belarus fighters. Image: IBA/Official

THE International Boxing Association (IBA) made a major announcement concerning fighters from Russia and Belarus on Wednesday, October 5.

“IBA Board of Directors voted in favour to cancel its previous decision and allow boxers of Russia and Belarus to compete at the IBA events with immediate effect,” the International Boxing Association said.

“The IBA strongly believes that politics shouldn’t have any influence on sports. Hence, all athletes should be given equal conditions.”

It added: “Respecting its own autonomy as the international sports federation, the IBA shall remain politically neutral and independent. IBA calls for peace and remains a peacemaker in any conflicts.

“Moreover, the IBA has obligation to ensure equal treatment towards the athletes and competition officials, regardless of their nationality and residence.

“Both Russian and Belarus teams will be able to perform under their flags, and the national anthems will be played in case they win a gold medal.”

According to the decision, “the technical officials of Russia and Belarus will also be back in the competitions.”

