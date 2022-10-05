International film festival returns to Mallorca this October to show an eclectic mix of genres

By Betty Henderson • 05 October 2022 • 17:01

Evolution Film Festival is a chance to get inspired by the latest innovation in the film industry

An international film festival is set to take Mallorca by storm at the end of October. Evolution Film Festival is back for its 11th edition from October 26 to November 1.

Evolution Film Festival is a relatively new festival on the circuit but has rapidly received critical acclaim, being described by the Guardian as “One of Europe’s 10 Most Exciting Film Festivals”. A unique blend of prizes are available at the festival which attracts a mixture of indie filmmakers and long-time industry professionals.

The festival runs for six days and five nights showcasing “a culturally diverse, inclusive, and provocative mix”. The festival will show feature films, short films, films for children, experimental films and documentaries as well as music videos and Virtual Reality projects designed to inspire audiences. Activities will include galas and awards ceremonies, talks with directors and actors, a drive-in cinema, a 48 hour film competition, and of course, an exclusive afterparty.

Festival organisers say this year’s event will “stay true to the event’s mission, bridging cultures and bridging people via international film to shape a creative community for independent filmmakers to network, be inspired, and thrive in this exciting Mediterranean island paradise”.

All tickets go on sale on the festival website shortly: https://www.evolutionfilmfestival.com/tickets2022