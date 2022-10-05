By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 19:06

Is a bionic pancreas the future of Diabetes? Image: National Institutes of Health (NIH)

The bionic pancreas, which is currently under trial, uses next-generation technology and maintains blood glucose levels by automatically delivering insulin.

Automated insulin delivery systems, also called artificial pancreas or closed-loop control systems, track a person’s blood glucose levels using a continuous glucose monitor and automatically deliver the hormone insulin when needed using an insulin pump.

These systems replace reliance on testing glucose levels by fingerstick, continuous glucose monitor with separate insulin delivery through multiple daily injections, or a pump without automation.

Compared to other available artificial pancreas technologies, the bionic pancreas requires less user input and provides more automation because the device’s algorithms continually adjust insulin doses automatically based on users’ needs.

Users initialise the bionic pancreas by entering their body weight into the device’s dosing software at the time of first use.

Users of the bionic pancreas also do not have to count carbohydrates, nor initiate doses of insulin to correct for high blood glucose. In addition, health care providers do not need to make periodic adjustments to the settings of the device.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.