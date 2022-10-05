By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 19:06
Is a bionic pancreas the future of Diabetes? Image: National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Automated insulin delivery systems, also called artificial pancreas or closed-loop control systems, track a person’s blood glucose levels using a continuous glucose monitor and automatically deliver the hormone insulin when needed using an insulin pump.
These systems replace reliance on testing glucose levels by fingerstick, continuous glucose monitor with separate insulin delivery through multiple daily injections, or a pump without automation.
Compared to other available artificial pancreas technologies, the bionic pancreas requires less user input and provides more automation because the device’s algorithms continually adjust insulin doses automatically based on users’ needs.
Users initialise the bionic pancreas by entering their body weight into the device’s dosing software at the time of first use.
Users of the bionic pancreas also do not have to count carbohydrates, nor initiate doses of insulin to correct for high blood glucose. In addition, health care providers do not need to make periodic adjustments to the settings of the device.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
