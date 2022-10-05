Kelsey Grammer to revive original Frasier role in new series

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 October 2022 • 21:18

Kelsey Grammer - Image Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Kelsey Grammer is to revive the role of Frasier in new episodes of the award-winning series.

US entertainment site Deadline reported the news on Wednesday, October 5 saying that the new series starring the Seattle psychiatrist turned radio host is to take place in a different city.

The new show, which will be streamed via Paramount+, is believed to include members of the original cast some of whom will purely make guest appearances.

Grammer apparently expressed interest in reviving the programme back in 2018, with the update being given the green light last year.

The star of the show said that producers were “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good… I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy.”

Although details are scant, Frasier fans will be pleased to hear that the show which ran for 11 seasons is returning. During its run the show picked up numerous Emmys and two Golden Globes.

The new show will see Kelsey Grammer revive the original Frasier role as he moves to a new city, something often floated in the original series that featured John Mahoney as his father, Martin, and David Hyde Pierce as younger brother Niles.

