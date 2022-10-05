Local school dating back to Spanish Civil War restored to serve new educational purposes

By Betty Henderson • 05 October 2022 • 9:45

The Escola Vella in Pont d’Inca is a listed building pre-dating the Spanish Civil War and notable for its 1930s architecture

A historic local school has been refurbished to serve new educational purposes. The Escola Vella dates back to the Spanish Civil War when it served Republican ideals. Announcing the completion of the project on September 4, Marratxí local council described the refurbishment as “a milestone” in the town’s work on the Historic Memory Law.

The Escola Vella is a listed building built over 90 years ago by Republican groups, prior to the Spanish Civil War. It is notable for its distinctive 1930s style and refurbishments were designed to maintain the original ‘spirit’ of the building.

Local authorities invested €320,000 on the renovations at the Escola Vella. Work included structural improvements to windows and doors, classroom remodelling and the installation of new accessible bathrooms. The refurbished building will now be used for other youth leisure and educational purposes such as the headquarters of Club Utopía Joven youth club.

The council described the Escola Vella as ‘reborn’, saying it is now suitable for modern times, but retains the essence of its original Republican values of equal access to education.