By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 17:47

Malaga Costa del Sol airport will surprise its travellers with a sensory experience. Image: Elena Nasledova/Shutterstock.com

The experience will draw on olfactory marketing to encapsulate the aromas of its city.

The airport’s rest areas will be adorned with huge jasmine-scented biznagas thanks to specially adapted nebulisers. A scent of freshly cut grass will also emanate from the airfield’s impressive vertical gardens.

The project is the brainchild of the Malaga-based olfactory marketing company The Aroma Trace®.

The choice of scent is no coincidence as the jasmine biznaga is one of the emblems of the city of Malaga. It is present at important events such as the Malaga Fair or the Malaga Spanish Film Festival, with the Golden Biznaga crowning the award for best film. In addition, the scent of this flower favours the state of relaxation which is desired in airports. The smell also generates optimism in people.

In the same way, the scent of freshly cut grass used in vertical gardens is linked to outdoor activities and to the warm weather typical of the Malaga region and golf courses. Golf is one of the most important forms of tourism on the Costa del Sol.

Among the sensations aroused by this aroma are well-being and enthusiasm.

The project can be experienced from October 2023.

