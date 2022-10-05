By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 15:31

Mallorcan scientist receives $1.8M from US government to carry out cancer research. Image: SmartPhotoLab/Shutterstock.com

Lluis Morey, originally from Mallorca, directs a laboratory at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Centre, linked to the University of Miami, and studies how to combat different types of cancer using epigenetics.

The Mallorcan scientist has just received a grant of $1.8M (€1.82M) from the US government to continue his research work on oral cancer, Epe confirmed on Tuesday, October 4.

The scientist who is based in Miami is an assistant professor of Human Genetics at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and a member of the cancer epigenetics programme at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Centre.

This is not the first time that the lab he directs has received major funding injections. Specifically, his lab works on three main and independent lines of research, which, as Morey explains, have a common goal: “To contribute to the improvement of people’s health.”

Lluis and his team study the molecular mechanisms that regulate the appearance and development of breast cancer and also oral cancer.

