Moshnake – A fun community play-to-earn Game-Fi Token sharing the same hype as Shiba Inu and Genopets

By EWN • 05 October 2022 • 21:31

A good number of the global population are looking for the next big thing, building on blockchain technology. Play to Earn utility projects are coming on as the topic of numerous discussions and engagements as it creates a fun ecosystem with endless opportunities for building wealth and passive income.

Play to Earn ecosystems like Moshnake (MSH) continues to impress the minds and hearts of gamers with unique and never thought of game innovations.

Moshnake (MSH) is a game-fi and utility token that has released its first-ever reinvention of the classical snake game everyone is fond of. This brilliant reinvention of the snake game played on old Nokia devices offers gamers “More” than just a game. It offers users and gamers a new opportunity and a new hope of creating and building a passive income source while enjoying a game they know how to play.

Moshnake Token Utility

Moshanke Token (MSH) is a digital and In-game currency that gives gamers access to the classical snake game and In-game purchases of Moshnake (MSH) NFTs. Gamers can purchase NFTs from the Moshnake (MSH) Internal NFT Marketplace and Pay transaction fees while buying NFTs with Moshnake (MSH) tokens.

Moshnake (MSH) also acts as a BEP-20 governance token of its gaming ecosystem. It enables gamers and users with voting and decision powers in its DAO.

Moshnake versus Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a community-driven meme cryptocurrency known for its abundant supply of tokens in circulation.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was developed by an anonymous developer and launched in August 2020. Since then, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gained massive traction in terms of the growth and development of its meme token. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is well known for its fan base and vibrant community of meme token lovers. Its strong community of meme lovers can purchase significant amounts of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) native tokens due to its abundant supply.

Like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Moshnake (MSH) is on its way to building a strong and vibrant community of users and gamers leveraging value from its gaming ecosystem.

Moshnake versus Genopets

Genopets (GENE) is a decentralized digital currency that integrates blockchain technology into its gaming ecosystem. Genopets was developed and founded by Benjamin Tse to meet the needs of gamers looking to earn and make passive income.

Genopets (GENE) is a popular free-to-play and move-to-earn NFT game that Solana powers. Genopets integrates play-to-earn blockchain economics with a gamer’s routine and real-life activities. The Genopets(GENE) brilliant idea is to narrow down a player’s daily routines into in-depth gaming and provide them the chance to earn cryptocurrency while doing so.

Genopets(GENE) was developed on the free-to-play mobile game standard that prioritizes a global audience over users familiar with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Genopets low game entry fees enable gamers to start playing with little to spread awareness about its NFT gaming ecosystem.

Genopets is now a user-friendly NFT game that does not require players to have prior experience in using cryptocurrencies. Moshnake (MSH) utility game-fi token is all set to be a significant player on the world stage of Play-to-Earn. Join Now!

