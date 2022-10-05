By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 16:29
Nerja City Council is to allocate aid under project named Shock Plan. Image: Manu Reyes/Shutterstock.com
The Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, confirmed that: “Municipal aid that has helped many needy families in Nerja and Maro during the difficult time derived from the pandemic and it will have continuity until the economic situation is resolved.”
The Councilor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, pointed out that the beneficiary families will receive €3,000 distributed over 10 months at a rate of €300 euros.
75 per cent of the grants awarded will be paid in advance, completing their payment with the remaining 25 per cent, once justified.
Daniel confirmed that a report of the list of beneficiaries is available on the Virtual Board of the Municipal Electronic Headquarters.
This aid is included in the Municipal Shock Plan in the face of the coronavirus crisis, approved by the Popular Party, Citizens, United We Can and Vox, with the abstention of the PSOE and the non-attached councillor.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.