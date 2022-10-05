By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 16:29

Nerja City Council is to allocate aid under project named Shock Plan. Image: Manu Reyes/Shutterstock.com

Nerja City Council has allocated €156,000 in municipal aid for the payment of the rent or mortgage for 56 needy Nerja and Marena families.

The Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, confirmed that: “Municipal aid that has helped many needy families in Nerja and Maro during the difficult time derived from the pandemic and it will have continuity until the economic situation is resolved.”

The Councilor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, pointed out that the beneficiary families will receive €3,000 distributed over 10 months at a rate of €300 euros.

75 per cent of the grants awarded will be paid in advance, completing their payment with the remaining 25 per cent, once justified.

Daniel confirmed that a report of the list of beneficiaries is available on the Virtual Board of the Municipal Electronic Headquarters.

This aid is included in the Municipal Shock Plan in the face of the coronavirus crisis, approved by the Popular Party, Citizens, United We Can and Vox, with the abstention of the PSOE and the non-attached councillor.

