Nurse charged with murdering 7 babies and attempting to kill 10 more

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 October 2022 • 8:29

Nurse children's ward - Image Jose Luis Carrascosa / Shutterstock.com

A nurse charged with murdering seven babies between June 2015 and June 2016 has appeared in court.

Lucy Letby, 32, who appeared in court on Tuesday, October 5 is also charged with attempting to murder 10 other babies during the same period.

Prosecutors claim Letby murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder another five boys and five girls while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester.

Letby, who is from Hereford, Herefordshire, denies all the allegations.

Appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court wearing a dark suit, she pleaded not guilty to the charges in a trial that is expected to last at least six months. Legal arguments are due to start Thursday.

The proceedings were watched by Letby’s parents, John, 76, and Susan, 62, and the families of the children involved and journalists. The families were housed in a separate annexe of the building.

No names have been publicised with a court order prohibiting the reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby. It also prohibits the identification or parents or witnesses connected with the children.

In at least one case a verdict of not guilty has been recorded after a hearing on June 10 when Nick Johnson QC said the prosecution was offering no evidence in that particular case.

The trial of the nurse charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 more will grip the nation, in what is bound to be an emotive and sad affair.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.