Palma shopping voucher programme set to be a success with 312 participating businesses

By Betty Henderson • 05 October 2022 • 10:41

Discount programme aims to get Palma high streets buzzing

A council initiative providing shopping vouchers for local shops will get shoppers back on the high street this month. Palma City Council announced the format of this year’s campaign on October 4, saying that 312 local businesses are participating, meaning the event is set to be the largest yet.

The council-led campaign aims to stimulate the local economy by combatting the post-summer season slump in sales and subsidising shopping costs to locals. Residents over the age of 16 receive a maximum of eight vouchers for discounts of up to €20 on purchases over €35.

The 312 participating businesses are from diverse industries, such as health and beauty, mechanics, health centres and retailers, meaning there is something to appeal to everyone.

Speaking on the initiative, local councillor for Economy and Employment, Jordi Vilà, highlighted the popularity and success rate of the campaign, “92 per cent of businesses report economic stimulation from the programme”.

This year’s campaign will run from October 11 to November 20, so there is plenty of time to hit the shops.