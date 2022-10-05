By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 18:32
Property letting and income taxes on the Costa del Sol. Image: pikselstock/Shutterstock.com
This rule applies whether you are resident in Spain or not and regardless of the length of the let.
Also, be aware that non-resident property owners in Spain are required to complete a tax return each year even if they do not rent out their homes.
Taxation is a complex issue, and it is advisable to seek the advice of an accountant or professional tax adviser with comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge of both the UK and Spanish tax regulations.
If you want to let your property to tourists on a short-term basis, you must also ensure that you are doing so in accordance with Spanish law.
Most regions in Spain have put legislation in place to regulate holiday rentals in their area by making it compulsory for property owners to obtain a licence prior to letting, and by establishing a ceiling on the number of licences available.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
