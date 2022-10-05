By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 18:32

Property letting and income taxes on the Costa del Sol. Image: pikselstock/Shutterstock.com

When you own a property on the Costa del Sol you must ensure that you declare your rental income to the Spanish tax authorities (Agencia Tributaria).

This rule applies whether you are resident in Spain or not and regardless of the length of the let.

Also, be aware that non-resident property owners in Spain are required to complete a tax return each year even if they do not rent out their homes.

Taxation is a complex issue, and it is advisable to seek the advice of an accountant or professional tax adviser with comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge of both the UK and Spanish tax regulations.

If you want to let your property to tourists on a short-term basis, you must also ensure that you are doing so in accordance with Spanish law.

Most regions in Spain have put legislation in place to regulate holiday rentals in their area by making it compulsory for property owners to obtain a licence prior to letting, and by establishing a ceiling on the number of licences available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.