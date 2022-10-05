BREAKING: Unconfirmed reports from Russia suggest Putin may change status of ‘special military operation’

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 October 2022 • 10:20

UNCONFIRMED reports coming out of Russia appear to suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin may change the status of the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, October 5.

Russian media outlet Readovka has reported that Vladimir Putin may issue a new address to the nation on Wednesday, October 5 about changing the status of the ‘special military operation‘ in Ukraine

“The President may issue a new address to the nation today,” the news outlet said.

According to Readovka’s source, “it will be about changing the status of the special operation.”

Some people online have speculated that Putin could declare an anti-terror operation or war.

The news outlet added: “Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said that security gaps in Crimea need to be addressed immediately because of the increased level of terrorist threats there.

“For his part, Crimean head Serhiy Aksyonov earlier suggested that an anti-terrorist operation would be carried out there after the new regions are annexed to Russia.”

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.