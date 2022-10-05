By Matthew Roscoe • 05 October 2022 • 9:47

Russia conducts T-72B3 tank training for drafted citizens at Baltic Fleet firing ranges in Kaliningrad. Image: Russian Ministry of Defence/Official

TRAINING of T-72B3 tank crews from Russia’s drafted citizens has continued at Baltic Fleet firing ranges, as reported on Wednesday, October 5.

T-72B3 tank crews formed from citizens called up from the reserve as part of the partial draft in Russia are being trained at the Baltic Fleet’s training ranges in Kaliningrad Region.

“The tank crews are trained in cross-country driving, where they have to overcome natural and artificial obstacles such as slopes, slopes, rises, ruts, bridges and anti-tank trenches,” the Russian Ministry of Defence said on their official website.

“In the course of practical firing exercises on a tank directorship, the mobilised soldiers carry out tasks to destroy manpower and armoured vehicles of a simulated enemy.”

It added: “Tank crews learn how to engage targets from the ground and on the move using electronic stabilisers and the entire armament control system of the tank. They fire high-explosive fragmentation, armour-piercing and other projectiles at a distance of up to 2 kilometres.

“During the firing training, the gunners of the fighting vehicles also fire the NSVT Utyos and PKTM machine guns at ground and low-flying aerial targets.

“More than 50 participants are taking part in the practical exercises.”

On Friday, September 30, the first dispatch of drafted Russian citizens to military units for combat training took place in Kaliningrad.

More than 150 servicemen were flown to training ranges of the Western Military District by a military transport aircraft of the Russian Airborne Forces to get prepared for military drill in accordance with their military professions.

