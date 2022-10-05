By Matthew Roscoe • 05 October 2022 • 14:11

Former head of All-Russian State University of Cinematography 'commits suicide' in Moscow. Image: Baza/Telegram

THE former head of the All-Russian State University of Cinematography has reportedly ‘committed suicide’ in Moscow.

Alexander Novikov, the former rector of the All-Russian State University of Cinematography, committed suicide in Moscow, according to reports coming out of Russia on Wednesday, October 5.

Initial reports suggest that the 86 years old, who headed the institute for twenty years from 1987 to 2007, was found in the stairwell of his property next to a suicide note, which read:

“It is impossible to tolerate the cumulative factors in the spheres of physiology, psyche, and communication, I wish you all the well-being in life today and in the future.

“I went not far from my flat, I say goodbye, I regret the unpleasantness I could have unwittingly caused, bow down to VGIK,” as reported by BAZA.

According to early reports, Novikov suffered from dementia and there were no signs of anything suspicious. An investigation was launched into what police believe was a suicide, according to svoboda.org.

Novikov received a number of awards in the field of art, including the title of Honored Artist of Russia in 1995. He also repeatedly served on the jury of Russian and international film festivals, the news outlet said.

The news of Novikov’s death comes after Pavel Pchelnikov, the head of PR-service of Russian Railways subsidiary Digital Logistics LLC, was found dead on his balcony in Moscow as a result of an apparent suicide.

52-year-old Russian Railways exec Pavel Pchelnikov was found dead at 6:30 am on Wednesday, September 28 on the balcony of his flat on the Kolomenskaya embankment of the Russian capital of Moscow.

Initial reports suggest that Pchelnikov committed suicide after he was found with a gunshot wound.

