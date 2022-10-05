The ‘Cipriano Maldonado’ School Painting Competition in Torre del Mar gets underway

By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 14:04

School Painting Competition in Torre del Mar gets underway. Image: Torre del Mar/Velez Malaga Town Hall

Children up to five years old can participate in the children’s category, and ages six to 12 years old in the primary category.

A special prize will be awarded to the winning drawing, which will be used to illustrate the Christmas greeting card of the Mayor’s Office of Torre del Mar this year 2022.

In a meeting on Wednesday, October 5, the deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesus Perez Atencia, said: “We want to inform you about an important event that will begin in a few months.”

“The Christmas campaign in the area will soon begin and we would like all the students in Torre del Mar to participate in sending us drawings under the theme ‘My Christmas in Torre del Mar’.”

The winners will be announced in December and during the months of November and December, all the drawings will be on display at the Centro Cultural Nuestra Senora del Carmen Antigua Azucarera in Torre del Mar.

