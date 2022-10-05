By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 14:36

Tram project from the centre of Palma to Son Sant Joan Airport. Image: zkolra/Shutterstock.com

On Monday, October 3, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, announced the Spanish government’s commitment to include €20M for the tram project.

The 2023 budget is to finance the first section of the tram project from the centre of Palma to Son Sant Joan Airport.

There will be an initial investment of a total of €185M million euros, an agreement for which has not yet been formally signed. However, the Balearic Minister of Finance, Rosario Sanchez, stressed on Monday that “the agreement with the State” will include contributions in order to fulfil the project.

The fact is that Madrid is still negotiating for the €185 million to come from the EU’s Next Generation Funds but this is not seen as potentially problematic.

Meanwhile, the Balearic government continues with the procedures to begin work on sections of the Playa de Palma and Son Espases Hospital tramway.

As the government has made declarations of regional interest for the whole tram project it means that there may be an acceleration in the bureaucratic process.

The expected date for the tram to be operational, from the Palma centre to the airport section is sometime in 2026.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.