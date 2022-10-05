By Matthew Roscoe • 05 October 2022 • 11:55

Russia accuses Ukraine of using "ISIS tactics" and its civilians as "human shields" as America and Europe "turn a blind eye". Image: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

Konstantin Vorontsov, Russia’s Deputy Head of the Delegation of the Russian Federation, said that Ukraine is using “ISIS tactics” and using its civilians as “human shields” while America and Europe “turn a blind eye”.

Speaking during the general political debate in the First Committee of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, New York, Tuesday, October 4, Vorontsov said: “Western countries support the terrorist methods of Ukraine who use ISIS tactics.”

“The aggressive anti-Russian policy of the United States and its allies in the post-Soviet space, as well as the stubborn support of the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv, which, with active outside assistance, continues to exterminate the population of Donbas for the ninth year, forced us to take the most decisive measures,” he said.

“For a long time, we did our best to resolve the conflict through diplomacy at the negotiating table, hoping for the prudence of the West.

“However, Western states only sought to exacerbate contradictions, to provoke a full-scale military conflict against the backdrop of the actual refusal of the Kyiv authorities to comply with the Minsk agreements.”

He added “It was the politicians in Western countries who forbade Kyiv to continue peace talks and inspired the idea of ​​a “soon victory.” It is on the conscience of the United States and its allies that they fan the flames of the bloody massacre of the Kyiv regime over their own citizens.

“The United States is increasing the pumping of weapons to Ukraine, providing its military with intelligence information, ensuring the direct participation of its militants and advisers in the conflict, which not only delays hostilities and leads to new casualties, but also brings the situation closer to the dangerous line of a direct military clash between Russia and NATO.

“Only for military needs, Washington allocates huge sums to Kyiv. The United States and its NATO allies in every possible way encourage the militaristic aspirations and revanchist moods of the Kyiv regime, which no longer hides plans to “recapture” the territories lost as a result of its own destructive policy, as well as to use long-range missiles requested from the United States to strike deep into Russia.

“At the suggestion of Washington, the military-political leadership of Ukraine started talking not only about the need to “defeat” our country on the battlefield, but also to achieve, with the assistance of the West, its subsequent dismemberment and destruction.”

Vorontsov then accused Ukraine of using ISIS tactics and its civilians as human shields as America and Europe turn a blind eye.

“Western countries support the terrorist methods of struggle of Ukrainian neo-Nazis who use ISIS tactics and equip firing positions and ammunition depots in schools, hospitals, residential buildings and hazardous chemical industries, strike at nuclear power plants, at places of detention of prisoners of war, use civilians as a “human shield”, and shoot refugees,” he said.

“Since the end of July this year, the centre of Donetsk and its suburbs are constantly remotely mined with anti-personnel mines “Petal” prohibited by the Ottawa Convention.”

He added: “In August this year. facts of the use of chemical poisonous substances against Russian military personnel near Zaporizhzhia also surfaced. Kyiv did not even spare the prisoners from the Azov regiment, bombing the pre-trial detention centre in Yelenovka, where they were kept. Everything is to prevent the militants from testifying against their handlers in Kyiv and in the West.

“In America and Europe, all this is well known, but they turn a blind eye to the uncomfortable truth. At the same time, they, in fact, have already become accomplices in the war crimes of the Kyiv regime and are turning to the side of the conflict in Ukraine.

“Under the current conditions, it was impossible to ignore the will of the residents of Donbas and the liberated territories of Ukraine, who would face reprisal if the Kyiv militants returned.

“The President of Russia made the only possible decision – to support the desire of the inhabitants of the DPR, LPR and the liberated territories of Ukraine to get rid of the power of the neo-Nazi government in Kyiv. Such plebiscites were held on September 23-27, and on September 30 agreements were signed on the entry of the republics into Russia – on returning home.”

