WATCH: Swedish MEP cuts her hair during EU parliament speech

By Brian O'Malley • 05 October 2022 • 23:18

Swedish MEP cuts her hair during EU parliament speech. Image: Abir Al-Sahlani/Twitter

Swedish MEP cuts her hair in solidarity with Iranian women after Mahsa Amini’s death.

The demonstrations in Iran began after the 22-year-old died while in the custody of the country’s morality police after she was accused of breaking laws that require women to cover their hair with a hijab.

A Swedish MEP has cut off her ponytail during a speech at the EU assembly in an act of solidarity with women in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Women around the world have been posting hair-cutting videos on social media over the last weeks since the news of Miss Amini’s death emerged.

Protests in Iran began after the 22-year-old died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

She was accused of breaking laws that require women to cover their hair with a hijab.

Iraqi-born MEP Abir Al-Sahlani talked about the oppression of women in Iran during the parliament meeting in Strasbourg.

“Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors.

“Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you.”

The MEP ended her speech by saying “Jin, Jiyan, Azadi” – Kurdish for “Woman, Life, Freedom” – as she cut her ponytail with scissors and held it up.

Traditionen att klippa av sig håret i protest är tusenårig.

Den visar att ilskan är starkare än förtryckarens makt.

Irans kvinnor har fått nog.

EU borde visa samma mod och ge dem fullt stöd. pic.twitter.com/0FdMB9XoXu — AbirAlsahlani (@AbirAlsahlani) October 4, 2022

Iran requires women to wear hijabs that cover their hair completely.

Miss Amini was arrested for wearing her hijab too loosely and died three days later.

Iranian police claim she died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family have cast doubt on that account.

Islamic Revolution Ayatollah leader Ali Khamenei said on Monday that the recent riots in Iran were ‘engineered by the United States… and treasonous Iranians abroad.’

As reported by Sky News, thousands of women across the world have been cutting their hair in solidarity – becoming a movement spreading to celebrities, politicians and campaigners.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.