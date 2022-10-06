By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 16:23

Adra's new receipt book "Savouring Memories". Image: Lisa-S/Shutterstock.com

The elderly of Adra share their most traditional recipes in the book ‘Saboreando Recuerdos’ (Savouring Memories), a recipe book in which “emotions are cooked” and which contains part of the gastronomic history of the millenary city.

The recipes have been contributed by 23 elderly people, users of the Home Help Service and the Municipal Residence ‘Ciudad de Adra’.

The Mayor, Manuel Cortes Perez, addressed the elderly as “the true protagonists of this cookbook” and thanked them for “this important contribution.”

The Mayor added: “The elderly are the greatest treasure we have, and we must always take care of them, as they have done for us in the past. They are our priority.”

The mayor also stressed that “gastronomy is one of the great heritages of our city and is important for understanding our traditions and customs. This recipe book collects recipes, full of history, and thanks to it, they will be passed down from generation to generation.”

He added: “Some have chosen the dish their mothers used to cook, others the dish they used to cook for their children or the typical local dish. Their tricks and memories are captured in these pages, making it a magnificent gastronomic heritage.”

