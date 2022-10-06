Alicante City & Beach Municipal Tourist Board and the Turespana Convention

By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 14:51

Mari Carmen Sanchez meeting Turespana advisors. Image: Alicante Town Hall

Deputy Mayoress and head of the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, attended the convention, which began on Monday, October 3.

The Alicante City & Beach Municipal Tourist Board took part in the second Turespana Convention which ran until Wednesday, October 5, in Barcelona. This year the convention was dedicated to the “Governance of Tourism,” Alicante Town Hall confirmed on Thursday, October 6.

Mari Carmen Sanchez held meetings with Turespana advisors from Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Japan. Sanchez confirmed that “these meetings are important for the planning of the promotion of Alicante abroad. Turespana is the one who coordinates the national action of the different Spanish destinations.”

Different Turespana advisors also gave presentations on markets in Europe, America and Asia.

Prior to this convention, the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board has already held meetings with Turisme Comunitat Valenciana to prepare the Operational Plan for next year in terms of foreign promotion, and this forum will help both administrations to finalise the proposals.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.