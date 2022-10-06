By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 17:40

Almeria promises more rural road lighting and better roads. Image: Irina Stutz/Shutterstock.com

Almeria City Council commits to agriculture with the promise of a rural road lighting plan and more kilometres of asphalted roads.

The Mayoress of Almeria, María del Mar Vazquez has promised a “real commitment” to implement a Municipal Plan for the lighting of rural roads and the inclusion of a specific item in the municipal budget of 2023.

The mayoress confirmed: “Living in the countryside does not mean simply producing. To live in the countryside is to focus your life in a specific environment that cannot lack services and benefits.”

“That is why this multi-year plan will be implemented with the support of the Provincial Council.”

“More than €7M is to be invested and around 200 kilometres of farm accesses are to be improved. This will guarantee the safety of farmers and the best possible transport of the produce from the greenhouse to the markets to make it more competitive.”

The transfer of purified or desalinated water when necessary or the campaigns to promote the consumption of fruit and vegetables in schools are also part of the municipal contribution to Almeria’s agriculture.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.