By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 16:53

Almeria's Museum of Spanish Realism to open its doors. Image: lauravr/Shutterstock.com

The Provincial Council has completed the restoration and refurbishment work on the old Santa María Magdalena Provincial Hospital, which will soon be open as the Museum of Spanish Realism.

The vice-president of the Supramunicipal Institution, Fernando Gimenez, confirmed that before opening the museum, the building will be opened to the public so that “all Almerians can see how it has been restored.”

Guided group visits will be organised in November for a period of three months.

The Diputacion de Almería intends to carry out a hundred routes through the rooms and galleries that have been refurbished during the refurbishment that began at the end of 2017.

The Museum of Spanish Realism will be inaugurated during the first quarter of 2023 and will house the largest collection of this artistic movement since the beginning of the 20th century. It has the backing of the master Antonio Lopez who will lend art from his oeuvre and will house works by other contemporary artists.

The old Provincial Hospital is the only 16th-century civil building still standing in the capital of Almeria. The museum project will transform the historic building and turn the province into an important cultural and tourist attraction on an international level.

