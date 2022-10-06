An orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall across the Valencia Community coastline

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 October 2022 • 22:48

Spain Dana - Fernando Astasio Avila / Shutterstock.com

An orange alert has been issued by Spain’s meteorological agency for Friday, October 7 that covers the coastal regions of the Valencia and Castellon de la Plana provinces.

According to AEMET heavy rains and storms can be expected with as much as 30mm of rainfall per hour, raising the risk of flooding in many areas. The rain is expected to fall from midnight on Thursday through to late afternoon on Friday, with a chance of milder rainfall throughout the evening.

A yellow alert has also been issued for the inland areas of the two provinces as well as the Alicante province where heavy rain can also be expected.

06/10 22:12 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por lluvias en C. Valenciana. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 22:12 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/8qVmJoUFoM https://t.co/Gt9SwNDpeB — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) October 6, 2022

There are only two yellow alerts for Saturday, these are for the southern coastal reaches of the Valencia province and the northern coastal reaches of Castellon de la Plana.

