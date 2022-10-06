Betina von Hehendorff: Love is not only Words

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 October 2022 • 10:08

Image - Betina Von Hohendorff

Most people think that to love someone is always to say, “I love you”.

Love is not only words…

Words are like a summer breeze… you feel something, you remember, but with the time you forget.

Love is to know when is the time to speak, time to listen, or time to be silent.

To love is to give your time, to give an understanding of your opinion without forcing the other to accept yours.

To share good and bad times, to accept the strengths and the weaknesses.

.To cry without showing a tear, to fight without showing the fear…

To be sometimes the shadow, even when you know you are the light.

To help in silence.

To accept the edges and imperfections.

To love is not to change someone to fit your idealisation.

To love is to give without expecting anything in return.

To love is to surprise with small actions…

To love someone is priceless; a diamond can never be a substitute of a hearty cuddle or kiss.

To love is not only to share moments

But also, to create memories.

My advice:

Listen to your heart before you say “I love You”

These 3 words can change a life.

Love

Betina

www.mindovers.com

0034-699 327 363

