Bill Anderson: N.A.S.A is alive and well

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 October 2022 • 12:13

Whatever happened to the concept of Question and Answer? Although I haven’t watched television for more than 20 years, I still get what passes for news these days forced into my Social Media feeds and sometimes I even watch them, and immediately regret the minutes of my life lost, never to be recovered.

This was again brought to my attention at the last Mijas Council Meeting, except that it was 3 hours of my life never to be recovered. A simple question, “Do you consider it reasonable to present such an important document 19 hours before this Meeting?” I can’t even begin to describe what happened next, but suffice it to say that this was the detonator which erupted into hours of insults and recriminations from both sides of the chamber. It seems to be the norm now that politicians, and not just in my local domain, operate on the N.A.S.A. principle, “Never A Straight Answer.”

Of course, with local elections coming up next year at the end of May, we all want to show how caring and smart we are: we want to expose the deficiencies of the governing parties (I am in opposition, by the way), and they want to show the inadequacies of the opposition and how unsuitable they would be to occupy their governing shoes.

Attributed to many different writers, “Truth is the first casualty of war.” When hostilities break out, the single object of each belligerent participant is victory. To secure and maintain power, every means are taken by those in power to suppress criticism. It may be a cliché but true, nevertheless, that attack is the best line of defence.

And who wins through all of this? Certainly not the public who pay our salaries. It doesn’t even have good entertainment value.

