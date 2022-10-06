Bitcoin and Theta network investors buy into Moshnake Presale

By EWN • 06 October 2022 • 9:31

The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving as new, innovative coins enter the market. These new currencies have their own set of fan bases and interests. Investors are always evaluating cryptocurrency price changes in order to determine which cryptocurrency projects are profitable. Bitcoin (BTC) and Theta Network (THETA) are two of the world’s best-performing cryptocurrencies. They have weathered numerous crypto crashes and generated millions of dollars for investors.

Moshnake (MSH) intends to pave the road for innovative NFT investments as a new coin. It appears to be drawing cryptocurrency investors’ attention, and analysts believe Moshnake (MSH) is a promising long-term cryptocurrency investment option.

Taking a bigger bite of the pie – Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency initiative to use blockchain technology (BTC). Since its anonymous inception in 2009, Bitcoin (BTC) has had a significant impact on industry trends. Since its introduction, Bitcoin (BTC) has led the crypto market in terms of market value, customer base and investment numbers, and popularity. Bitcoin (BTC) is the most valuable cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. Bitcoin was created to prevent centralized governments from controlling the distribution of money.

Users can purchase, trade, and swap BTC directly with one another because it is decentralized digital money. Given that there are over 19 million bitcoins in use, its volatility does not rule it out as a viable investment option.

To access it, you must mine BTC. On the Bitcoin Platform, the process of adding a new transaction is referred to as “Mining”. The proof-of-work algorithm is used to validate the transaction during this step. Miners are rewarded with Bitcoin because mining is a demanding task.

Bitcoin (BTC) will always have a place in the cryptocurrency market, despite the fact that it might be the most innovative token available, it may be able to exist solely on name awareness. As a result, some analysts think that now is the time to buy the drop and add more BTC to their portfolios.

High Def Content – Theta Network (THETA)

The Theta Network (THETA) is a forerunner in the field of decentralized video streaming. It is an open-source network that tries to disrupt centralized video distribution networks such as YouTube, Twitch, and others in a novel way.

Theta Network (THETA) assists content creators who want to develop content at a low cost and earn a reasonable wage for their efforts. Viewers earn TFUEL tokens by viewing live streams and sharing their excess bandwidth with other users.

As a result, Theta Network (THETA) rewards viewers for viewing content while ensuring high-definition video content using the shared bandwidths of viewers. The network serves more than just video streaming.

Its open-source network also allows developers to use smart contracts to construct dApps that enable music, Esports, films, and other live stream content.

Additionally, platform users can utilise their earned TFUELs to pay processing fees, gas fees, and other fees. The THETA token (the main native token) can, on the other hand, be staked to protect the network as Validator or Guardian nodes (to earn TFUELs) and vote on the platform. Theta Network (THETA) has worked with media heavyweights such as Sony, Google, and Samsung, allowing THETA to reach a larger audience.

Shake, Rattle, Roll – Moshnake (MSH)

Moshnake (MSH) is a play-to-earn NFT game with a community focus. It seeks to revitalize the classic Snake game for its users and community. The cryptocurrency platform is based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network and allows users to generate their own Moshnake (MSH) NFTs.

Moshnake (MSH) is designed to be user-friendly since gamers can quickly feed their NFT snakes with the platform’s numerous eggs. It also provides severe competitiveness, with players able to compete in a battle royale arena.

The platform’s governance token is the Moshnake token (MSH), and its in-game token is the Venom token (VEN). Because of its affordability and quickness, the bitcoin platform has the potential to appreciate. Furthermore, it interacts easily with a variety of centralized exchanges (CEX) and wallets, including MetaMask.

Moshnake (MSH) has a good chance of succeeding since it has a lot going for it and isn’t solely based on excitement. The game is a formidable competitor to GameFi titans like The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) due to its cutting-edge features, a wealth of reward alternatives, a large community, and in-depth tokenomics. Moshnake will benefit from these and other aspects, as well as the rising market for Play-to-Earn (P2E) NFT games. To take part in the present presale:

Sponsored