By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 23:15
BREAKING: Former WWE star Sara Lee dies suddenly aged 30. Image: Sara Lee/Instagram
Former WWE star Sara Lee died suddenly aged 30, her mother announced on Thursday, October 6.
Taking to Facebook, her mother wrote: “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete.
“We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers, especially Cory and her children.”
A day prior to her sudden death, on Wednesday, October 5, Lee posted to Instagram: “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row 👏🥳 first ever sinus infection kicked my butt.”
Tributes poured into social media.
“This was Sara Lee’s final post on Instagram, even more heartbreaking reading the caption…”
“2015 Tough Enough winner, Sara Lee has passed away. She was 30-years-old. RIP.”
“I send my deepest condolences to her family during this tough time. Sara Lee will always be tough enough.”
“Such horrible news!! Way too young. May Sara Lee RIP. My thoughts are with her family. #RIP #SaraLee”
“I can’t imagine what her family must be feeling right now. May Sara Lee’s beautiful soul rest in peace💔”
Sara wrestled for WWE between 2015 and 2016 after she was crowned the female winner of the sixth season of the WWE competition Tough Enough in 2015 – which earned her a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment.
Lee leaves behind her husband, former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake, daughter Piper and son Brady.
