BREAKING NEWS: Celebrities take Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers to court

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 October 2022 • 19:17

A number of celebrities are taking the Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers to court over “gross breaches of privacy.”

The case announced on Thursday, October 6 sees the publisher sued over articles in the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online.

Among the group suing the publisher are Sir Elton John, Prince Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost according to a statement from law firm Hamlins.

Hamlins say that the group have “compelling and highly distressing evidence” they have been “victims of abhorrent criminal activity.”

Associated newspapers have been sued in the past for similar activity including by Prince Harry, in whose favour a judge ruled in July. In that case, parts of an article in The Mail On Sunday were ruled defamatory.

He also accepted an apology and substantial damages from the publisher over false claims in 2021 that he snubbed the Royal Marines after stepping down as a senior royal.

Prince Harry is not the only one to have been awarded damages for articles printed by the newspaper group, with Meghan Markle winning damages after they printed parts of a letter to her father.

Sky News has approached Associated Newspapers for comment but to date has had no response after Hamlins announced that a group of celebrities were taking them to court.

