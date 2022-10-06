British Superbike star Chrissy Rouse, 26, dies from head injuries

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 October 2022 • 23:10

Chrissy Rouse - Image [email protected]

The British superbike star Chrissy Rouse has died from head injuries sustained in a horror accident at Donnington Park on the weekend.

The death of the 26-year-old was confirmed on Thursday, October 6 by the British Superbike Championship which issued a statement confirming the rider’s passing.

“Following an accident during Bennetts British Superbike Championship race three at Donnington Park (on Sunday 2 October 2022), competitor Chrissy Rouse crashed heavily on the opening lap of the race and was unavoidably struck by an immediately following rider. He sustained a significant head injury.

“The race was stopped and he was treated immediately trackside by the BSB Medical Team before being transferred to the circuit medical centre.

“He was stabilised and put in a medically induced coma at the medical centre before being transferred to Queens Medical Centre/University Hospital, Nottingham for further assessment and treatment. He underwent an emergency neurosurgical procedure shortly after admission.”

Rouse was taken to hospital after crashing on the final corner of the third race of Sunday’s penultimate round. The Crowe Performance rider underwent emergency neurosurgery late on Sunday night, but it is now clear that was not successful with doctors unable to save him.

They said: “It is with great regret that we have to announce that Chrissy Rouse aged 26, from Newcastle upon Tyne, has succumbed to his injuries, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family in hospital earlier this afternoon.”

The young rider’s family has reached out to thank fans and the British Superbike community for their support with a spokesperson: “On behalf of Chrissy’s family, they wish to convey their deep appreciation for the support and well wishes that they have received in recent days.

“As well they wish to thank all the attending marshals and medical services who provided such skill and care attending to Chrissy. The family also ask for privacy at this difficult time as they attempt to deal with their devastating loss.

“MSVR is now working with the Coroner, Police and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board in order to investigate the full circumstances of this tragic accident. Our deepest condolences are extended to Chrissy’s family, friends and team members.”

The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board has vowed to investigate how the incident that led to the death of British Superbike star Chrissy Rouse, occurred.

