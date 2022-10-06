€465M has been allocated for AVE in Almería in 2023 State Budget

By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 19:12

The Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesus Montero. Image: Spanish government

Spain’s General State Budgets for 2023 are now official and certain items have been reserved for investment in the province of Almeria.

The Government presented the 2023 General State Budget Bill in the Congress of Deputies on Thursday, October 6.

Thursday, the Minister of Finance and Public Administration, Maria Jesus Montero, presented the 2023 Budget Bill to the President of Congress, Meritxell Batet.

On one hand, the Budget Bill reinforced the Welfare State as a guarantor of quality public services through record resources for social policies in a context of uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, they consolidate growth and job creation through the change in the production model driven by European funds.

