By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 14:20

El Campello's Medieval Market. Image: El Campello Town Hall

From October 7 until October 12, the medieval market will take place in the Plaza de la Constitucion and Ramon y Cajal Street

Sweets, crafts, local wines, gifts and a host of other items will be on display at the stalls of the traditional Medieval Market organised by the Department of Festivities and Traditions led by Cristian Palomares (PP) on the occasion of the patron saint’s fiestas.

The stalls will be set up from Friday, October 7, and will remain open until October 12, in the heart of El Campello’s centre.

