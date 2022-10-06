By Guest Writer • 06 October 2022 • 15:00

FISHING is an important aspect of the Spanish economy as well as playing a part in the menu of the average household.

For this reason, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Luis Planas confirmed on October 5 that Spain will appeal to the European Court of Justice over new restrictions concerning fishing rights.

The European Commission has put a stop to fishing in 87 areas considered vulnerable marine ecosystems, which the minister says “is absolutely disproportionate and unfair” as he believes that data used in making the decision is out of date and the decision should comply with economic, social and environmental points of view.

No sooner had he had made this announcement but he returned the following day October 6 to confirm that following discussions with the European Commission, Spanish fishermen were to be permitted continued access to 41 of the 87 fishing areas in question.

The minister said “this is good news”, although he made it clear that Spain will still go ahead with the presentation of the appeal to the European Court of Justice concerning the entire edict as previously announced.

Commenting on the way forward, he added “The Government understands that we all must protect the seas and oceans, but we have to do it in such a way that fishing activity can continue to be carried out, respectfully and selectively.”

He also announced that at the beginning of July 2023, the Spanish Presidency of the European Union will organise an informal Fisheries Council in Vigo to promote the country’s leadership role in fishing.

