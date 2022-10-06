Gandia to hold its seventh Kendo competition

By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 14:37

David Martinez and Lydia Morant. Image: Gandia Town Hall

A Kendo martial arts competition is being held in Gandia on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9, on the pavement of the Raval de Gandia.

Kendo is a modern Japanese martial art, descended from kenjutsu, that uses bamboo swords as well as protective armour.

David Martínez, the representative of the Gandia Kendo Club, hopes the event creates interest from locals. He said: “Perhaps this year following the competition we have more inscriptions in the entire history of the club.”

The Councilor for Sports, Lydia Morant, confirmed that: “The competition will host a total of 100 people and will start on Saturday, October 8, at 9:00.AM.”

She added: “It will be played during the morning and afternoon of the same Saturday and will conclude around midday on Sunday, October 9. Admission will be free throughout the event.”

