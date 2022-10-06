By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 15:02

Looking after crops in Vila Joiosa. Image: La Vila Joiosa Town Hall

The Department of Agriculture of the City Council of La Vila Joiosa, in collaboration with the Association of Young Farmers of Alicante (ASAJA), has organised a basic level phytosanitary course.

Phytosanitary relates to the control of plant diseases, especially in agricultural crops.

The course will allow the obtaining of a handler’s license to be able to buy and carry out the treatments corresponding to a basic level.

The course will take place on October 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26, in Hall A of Vilamuseu, located in C/ Colón nº 57 and will run from 4:00.PM to 8:30.PM and will cost €30 for ASAJA members and €50 for non-members.

The deadline for registration is Friday, October 14. To register interested parties should go to the Agriculture Department of the Town Hall of La Vila Joiosa (C/ Cristóbal Galiana nº 2), where they can formalise their attendance at the course and pay the registration fees.

