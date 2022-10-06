By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 15:02
Looking after crops in Vila Joiosa. Image: La Vila Joiosa Town Hall
Phytosanitary relates to the control of plant diseases, especially in agricultural crops.
The course will allow the obtaining of a handler’s license to be able to buy and carry out the treatments corresponding to a basic level.
The course will take place on October 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26, in Hall A of Vilamuseu, located in C/ Colón nº 57 and will run from 4:00.PM to 8:30.PM and will cost €30 for ASAJA members and €50 for non-members.
The deadline for registration is Friday, October 14. To register interested parties should go to the Agriculture Department of the Town Hall of La Vila Joiosa (C/ Cristóbal Galiana nº 2), where they can formalise their attendance at the course and pay the registration fees.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
