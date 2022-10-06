By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 18:53
Mojacar increases its glass recycling by 43 per cent. Image: one photo/Shutterstock.com
Mojacar has surpassed Ecovidrio’s challenge in the competition which involves actions to respond to the increase in the generation of these residues in coastal areas and in the summer season, due to tourism.
The organisation thanked Mojacar Local Council, residents and hospitality businesses for their efforts and work carried out, taking a further step forward in the transition to a circular economy and in the fight against climate change, becoming “an example of green recovery.”
Green Flags is established as one of the key initiatives of the Ecovidrio alliance with the hospitality sector.
