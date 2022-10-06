By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 17:11

"Paul Beckett" poetry competition. Image: MIGUEL G. SAAVEDRA/Shutterstock.com

The Valparaíso Foundation, a private non-profit institution with artist-in-residence, has announced its 24th edition of the “Paul Beckett” poetry prize, which will be awarded to a book or collection of poems.

The Valparaíso Foundation was founded in 1990 by Paul and Beatrice Beckett with the aim of promoting artistic creation and research in the field of fine arts, literature and music. In Mojacar they have a residence for artists, writers and researchers to provide financial support for any cultural activity.

To enter, the works, of free form, metre and theme, must be original and unpublished, with no less than 500 verses and no more than 700. They must be submitted in Spanish and typed double-spaced on folio-size sheets of paper, written on one side only and in duplicate.

Entries must be submitted under a slogan or pseudonym in an envelope noted: “For the Paul Beckett Poetry Prize”. In a separate, sealed envelope, attach the author’s name, surname, address and telephone number, together with a brief bio-bibliographical note.

The deadline for entries is 23 December 2022. The works should be sent to the address of the Valparaíso Foundation at its headquarters in Madrid, Calle Miguel Angel, nº 1.

The prize money will be €4,000 and the selected work will be published in the “Beatrice” collection, created for this purpose, within a period of one year. Once this period has elapsed, the author will be free to dispose of his work.

