By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 17:11
"Paul Beckett" poetry competition. Image: MIGUEL G. SAAVEDRA/Shutterstock.com
The Valparaíso Foundation was founded in 1990 by Paul and Beatrice Beckett with the aim of promoting artistic creation and research in the field of fine arts, literature and music. In Mojacar they have a residence for artists, writers and researchers to provide financial support for any cultural activity.
To enter, the works, of free form, metre and theme, must be original and unpublished, with no less than 500 verses and no more than 700. They must be submitted in Spanish and typed double-spaced on folio-size sheets of paper, written on one side only and in duplicate.
Entries must be submitted under a slogan or pseudonym in an envelope noted: “For the Paul Beckett Poetry Prize”. In a separate, sealed envelope, attach the author’s name, surname, address and telephone number, together with a brief bio-bibliographical note.
The deadline for entries is 23 December 2022. The works should be sent to the address of the Valparaíso Foundation at its headquarters in Madrid, Calle Miguel Angel, nº 1.
The prize money will be €4,000 and the selected work will be published in the “Beatrice” collection, created for this purpose, within a period of one year. Once this period has elapsed, the author will be free to dispose of his work.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
