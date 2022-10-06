Power blackouts planned for the UK in case of gas shortages

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 October 2022 • 19:50

Coal-fired power plant - Image Orxy / Shutterstock.com

The UK has planned power blackouts for the winter in the event of gas shortages.

The National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Thursday, October 6 that the possibility of gas shortages had risen markedly in recent days.

As a result, ESO said that they have developed contingency plans should gas shortages become a reality, which would entail rolling blackouts. These would involve controlled three-hour blackouts in areas where no damage would be caused as a result.

The measure was revealed in an update on the UK’s state of energy readiness for winter.

ESO said that it needed the public’s help to stave off the eventuality of blackouts by using energy sparingly. It said if everyone were to reduce their energy use the possibility of blackouts would fall.

Households have also been asked to sign up to an energy-saving scheme through their supplier, which will see bill-payers paid to save energy during peak hours.

To try and reduce the possibility of blackouts coal-fired power stations will continue to be run despite being due for closure. The operators of these stations are being paid to maintain supply for at least 600,000 homes.

Gas consumption is expected to rise by around 22 per cent over the winter with new suppliers having to be found as a result of the war in Ukraine. Some of the shortfall is, however, due to a number of France’s nuclear generators being offline for maintenance.

Currently around 40 per cent of the power generated in the UK comes from gas.

An Ofgem spokesperson told Sky News: “We have one of the most reliable energy systems in the world and we are in a favourable position.

“However, it is incumbent on a responsible and prudent energy sector to ensure the right contingency measures are in place, which is why we are working with the government, National Grid and key partners to protect consumers, so that Great Britain is fully prepared for any challenges this winter.”

Preventing the power blackouts planned for the UK will need everyone to chip in and save as much electricity as they can during peak hours.

