By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 11:59

Passionate protesters against bullfights in Spain set to take a stand in Malaga's Fuengirola. Image: mcherevan/Shutterstock.com

A PROTEST against bullfights in Spain has been organised for Andalucia’s Fuengirola on Sunday, October 9 as “six magnificent, innocent bulls will die in the ring.”

Facebook user Luisa Grajales informed local residents of Costa del Sol’s Fuengirola and fellow protesters against bullfights in Spain that people would be taking a stand this weekend.

“[The] Fuengirola fair is on, and so too is their bullfight,” Luisa wrote.

“This Sunday, 6 magnificent, innocent bulls will die in the ring.”

Luisa added: “There will be a protest outside before. You don’t need to speak Spanish, you don’t need to spend money, and you don’t need to have any political leaning.

“You just need to be THERE, to show that no, it isn’t normal to want to watch an animal be tortured to death.

“Please, please join us. Let’s get this shut down. Fuengirola bullring, this Sunday [October 9] at 5 pm.”

“Indifference is what permits this horror to continue,” Grajales wrote in the La Cala de Mijas Hangout & Friends Facebook group.

“With all the animal lovers, I beg of you: it is two hours. We NEED to make a crowd. To be seen, to make it clear: hurt, mutilate and murder animals for human enjoyment has to stop.”

Luisa added: “Fuengirola bullring fills up. Fuengirola pays influencers and gives away tickets, doing everything possible to make it seem that Fuengirola is into bullfighting. We need to demonstrate that it is not so.

“Sunday, 5 pm, I will see you there.”

In related news, a ban on the bull running tradition was reportedly not on the agenda of the Valencia Community president.

Speaking on Saturday, September 3, Ximo Puig said that there are “many opinions and they are all respectable considering that this is a traditional festival in many regions.”

Whilst prohibition is not on the agenda for the time being, Puig said that authorities will be working to fully enforce the law with regard to the running of the bulls.

