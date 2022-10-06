By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 18:04

Roquetas de Mar Town Council elderly persons walking marathon. Image: Roquetas de Mar Town Council

On Thursday, October 6, the Roquetas de Mar Town Council, through its Department for the Elderly, organised a Walking Marathon to mark the fiestas in honour of the Virgen del Rosario.

The Mayor, Gabriel Amat, welcomed everyone who was encouraged to enjoy the recreational sporting activity at the starting point of the Plaza de la Constitucion.

The councillor for Social Services, Loles Moreno and the councillor for the Elderly, Mari Angeles Alcoba, accompanied the members of elderly associations on their route through the main streets of the municipality.

The marathon finished in the Plaza de Toros de Roquetas de Mar where the participants were able to enjoy a healthy breakfast.

