By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 18:04
Roquetas de Mar Town Council elderly persons walking marathon. Image: Roquetas de Mar Town Council
The Mayor, Gabriel Amat, welcomed everyone who was encouraged to enjoy the recreational sporting activity at the starting point of the Plaza de la Constitucion.
The councillor for Social Services, Loles Moreno and the councillor for the Elderly, Mari Angeles Alcoba, accompanied the members of elderly associations on their route through the main streets of the municipality.
The marathon finished in the Plaza de Toros de Roquetas de Mar where the participants were able to enjoy a healthy breakfast.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
