By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 14:13

Valencian Basketball League 2022 Finals. Image: Alex Kravtsov/Shutterstock.com

Teulada Moraira is to host the Valencian Basketball League 2022 Finals on Saturday, October 8, with the Senior, Junior, Cadet and Children’s Finals.

The game times at the Teulada municipal pavilion are as follows:-

11:00.AM Infantil Femenino Primera: CA Montemar-San Blas – Denia Basquet 09.

4:00.PM Second Junior Boys: Denia Basquet – Escoles Esportives Ondara.

6:00.PM Second Senior Boys: CB Pego – Dorian Gray CB Ondara.

8:00.PM Senior Men’s First Division: CB Jorge Juan B Tártaros Gonzalo Castello – Hoteles RH CB La Vila.

The Councillor for Sports, Luis Caballero, has sent a welcome to the players in advance and wished them the best of luck for this weekend. “It is an honour to host such an important event for the world of sport,” added Caballero.

