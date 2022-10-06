Walking Football: AC Benahavis continue winning form

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 October 2022 • 13:00

The second game of the season saw AC Benahavis host two walking football games against Competa on Saturday. The first game was in the under 50s league. The lead changed hands several times, however, it was the home side who ran out as eventual 4-3 winners with two late goals.

Rob Fitzgerald, AC Benahavis over 50’s captain said “I’m proud to be a part of this great group, we continue to improve each week, the spirt within this team is incredible.”

The second game was a friendly match with Competa fielding a mixed team. Benahavis won this game as well 6-3. Both the games were refereed well and played in a good spirit. An interesting footnote is the number of penalties awarded for excessive running offences!! Meanwhile Viñuela 50s will open their league campaign against the old enemy Malaga 50s on Thursday at campo Viñuela.

Nerja put in some training this week, looking forward to a double header away to Walking Dead next week said Paul Mc Cormick.

Recently 8 AC Benahavis members carried out CRP and De-Fib training at the Benahavis Town hall. A successful event underlining the importance of such training.

Steve Duffell of AC Benahavis is working towards a sponsored 20kg weight loss before the end December, and Steve has already lost 5kg.

All sponsorship money, currently standing at over 500 euros, will go to local charity Darkness into Light . More info can be sound at https://www.facebook.com/DarknessintoLightCostadelSol/ about this great charity.

