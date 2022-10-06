Walking Football League returns

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 October 2022 • 13:07

Image - matimix/shutterstock

After a short delay, October finally sees the opening fixtures in the 2022/23 season of the Costa Blanca Walking Football League (CBWFL).

The opening games will see Formentera WFC host league new boys Red Lions of Fortuna while current league champions Portobello Campoverde play a “local derby” against the other new boys Portobello Shamrocks WFC. Dates to be announced.

The four competing teams will play home and away monthly through until May with a break in December and January.

The League will expand next season with more teams expected to participate.

Last Friday, September 30, Formentera hosted new club Portobello Shamrocks in a pre-season friendly. Both teams used their full squads and put their training ground plans to full use.

With the game close until the final quarter Formentera stepped up a gear and ran out winners 6-0.

In next week’s edition of the Euro Weekly News read about Hondon Valley Flyers WFC who are looking to recruit new members.

More information re The Portobello Campoverde “Open Day” on Saturday, October 22, 11 am to 1 pm.

And news about a grand 12 team walking football tournament taking place in Torrevieja on

Saturday, October 29 hosted by Esquina Park Rangers and the Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

Teams from here on the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol, Basque Country,Portugal, Scotland and England will participate. This is sure to be a fiercely contested and entertaining tournament.

All proceeds from this tournament will be donated to The Asociacion Charity, Torrevieja.

