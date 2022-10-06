By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 13:45
Women's football makes its way in El Poble Nou de Benitatxell. Image: El Poble Nou de Benitatxell Town Hall
The Director of the Football School, Celso Alcazar, confirmed the initiative came from several girls from the school. “They were the ones who started to look for more interested girls to complement the team,” he said.
“We thought it was a great idea and we started to contact the schools in the municipality and the surrounding area so that they could inform families about the project.”
The Sports Council is appealing for more players. “We encourage all girls with a passion for football and team sport to join this wonderful project,” said the Councillor for Sports, Toni Colomer.
The team already has 12 players, but they hope to be able to incorporate more members, at least 16, in order to play in the Valencian Football Federation’s Valenta Autonomous League.
Benitatxell’s Mayor, Miguel Angel Garcia, said that the team has the full support of the council and said that his intention if there is participation and commitment, is to give continuity to the initiative.
Miguel confirmed: “We would like the girls from El Poble Nou de Benitatxell to have the opportunity to continue playing in higher categories and that after Infantil they could continue in Cadete, Juvenil and, finally, have an Amateur women’s team.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.