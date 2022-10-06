By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 13:45

Women's football makes its way in El Poble Nou de Benitatxell. Image: El Poble Nou de Benitatxell Town Hall

Women’s football is making headway and consolidating in El Poble Nou de Benitatxell and the Municipal School of Basic Football has created a team made up entirely of girls aged 12 and 13.

The Director of the Football School, Celso Alcazar, confirmed the initiative came from several girls from the school. “They were the ones who started to look for more interested girls to complement the team,” he said.

“We thought it was a great idea and we started to contact the schools in the municipality and the surrounding area so that they could inform families about the project.”

The Sports Council is appealing for more players. “We encourage all girls with a passion for football and team sport to join this wonderful project,” said the Councillor for Sports, Toni Colomer.

The team already has 12 players, but they hope to be able to incorporate more members, at least 16, in order to play in the Valencian Football Federation’s Valenta Autonomous League.

Benitatxell’s Mayor, Miguel Angel Garcia, said that the team has the full support of the council and said that his intention if there is participation and commitment, is to give continuity to the initiative.

Miguel confirmed: “We would like the girls from El Poble Nou de Benitatxell to have the opportunity to continue playing in higher categories and that after Infantil they could continue in Cadete, Juvenil and, finally, have an Amateur women’s team.”

