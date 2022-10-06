By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 18:41

Work begins on replacing the grass at the Salva Sevilla football pitch in Berja. Image: Berja Town Hall

On Tuesday, October 4, works started to remove the old artificial turf of the Municipal Stadium Salva Sevilla and to renew it in which the town council is investing €129,000.

The works are being carried out by the company awarded the contract, Realturf Systems SL, which is using specialised machinery to remove the turf and accumulate the existing rubber to reuse it as infill material in the new turf.

The Mayor of Berja, Jose Carlos Lupion, and the Councillor for Sports, Rafa Villegas, visited the football pitch on Tuesday. The Mayor pointed out that “Berja needed a new, more modern, functional and safe turf. The existing one had numerous deficiencies due to the intensive use by the hundreds of users who make use of the facilities every week”.

The project includes the laying of synthetic turf paving before installing the new 100% UV-resistant polyethene fibre turf, ballasted with silica sand and rubber from the previous turf that was removed.

