BREAKING: Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski who is currently in prison wins Nobel Peace Prize

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 11:15

THIS year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been won by Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, and two organisations from Russia and Ukraine – Memorial and the Centre for Civil Liberties.

According to the Committee, Ales Bialiatski and the Memorial and the Centre for Civil Liberties, won the Nobel Peace Prize for “an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power” in their respective countries.

“They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Bialiatski has been in prison for alleged tax evasion since July 14, 2021.

According to some human rights defenders, the charges are “politically motivated”.

The Committee tweeted:

People reacted to the news.

People had expected the award to be won by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who was nominated on Friday, March 18.

The president, whose country is engaged in a violent war with Russia, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a group of European politicians.

