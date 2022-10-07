Biden pardons all federal offences for possession of marijuana

By Brian O'Malley • 07 October 2022 • 0:00

President Joe Biden on Thursday, October 6 took executive action to change US policy on marijuana, pardoning all prior federal offences of simple marijuana possession.

Speaking about his decision to pardon all federal offences for possession of marijuana, Biden said: “There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result.

“My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.”

As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach. Allow me to lay them out. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” he said.

The decision would fulfil a campaign promise and is expected to please members in his left-leaning political base before the November midterm elections in which the Democratic Party is defending its tenuous control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

Biden said he was asking federal officials to start a review process of how marijuana is classified under federal law. Presently it falls under the same classification as heroin and LSD and in a higher classification than fentanyl and methamphetamine, he said.

“Finally, even as federal and state regulation of marijuana changes, important limitations on trafficking, marketing, and underage sales should stay in place,” Biden said.

The announcement was made hours after reports that the FBI may have gathered enough evidence to bring charges against Biden’s son Hunter for tax and gun crimes.

